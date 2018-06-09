Cash, beer, and cigarettes have been seized in two separate Revenue searches yesterday.

€17,000 in cash was taken in routine checks of a van that arrived at Rosslare Europort from Cherbourg in France.

Two men in their 50s and 30s were questioned in connection with the find.

At a special sitting of Gorey District Court last night, Judge Haughton granted a three-month detention order to allow further investigations

In Dublin Port, beer and cigarettes with a value of €2700 were seized following another routine check on two vans that arrived on a ferry from Holyhead.

