The Education Minister wants to double the number of student teachers.

Richard Bruton also wants to bring in subject quotas for third level institutions to provide more teachers in certain subjects.

Minister Bruton will give a speech later in which he will outline a number of changes to address issues in the supply of teachers.

One is subject quotas.

It would mean third level institutions will have to fill a certain number of places in subjects where there is a teacher shortage.

Students applying for those will be given priority over people looking to train in subjects where there is a strong supply of teachers already.

Richard Bruton also wants to double the number of undergraduate places for teachers.

The department aims to upskill trained teachers into subject areas where there is a shortage.

To address the shortage of subs at primary level, schools are to be told not to grant teachers career breaks unless they are in a position to fill the vacancy.

The 90 day limit on teachers already on a career break is to be lifted as well to let them sub in schools for as many days as required.

– Digital Desk

