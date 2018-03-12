Richard Satchwell says that he was not a controlling husband

12 March 2018

Richard Satchwell has denied that he was controlling in his relationship with his wife, Tina.

He said that people who knew the couple would never believe that he was controlling or jealous in his relationship.

Speaking on Cork local radio this morning, Richard said: “Tina is not the type of personality to let anybody tell her what to do or control her. It’s just not her”

When asked if he was ever jealous, Mr Satchwell responded: “Often if I was out and about and I saw something in a shop window that I thought would be Tina’s style, it wouldn’t matter how sexy it would be or anything like that, I would buy it.”

Mr Satchwell also discussed the difficulties that arose in their relationship over the years including Tina’s temper.

“She was a great woman and I’ve not got a bad word to say about her…She could have a flash temper.

“She could be there and just hit you and then be crying, apologising. That’s all it was. There was no intent.”

When asked if he had ever hit Tina back, Mr Satchwell said that the most he had ever done was wrap his arms tightly around her until she had calmed down.

Tina had experienced mental health problems which Mr Satchwell has spoken about in recent weeks and he spoke about his own issues with depression.

He revealed that he “went away myself” in 2002 to the UK when he had felt depressed but said that he had kept in touch with Tina during that time, speaking to her on the phone every night and sending money to her.

Speaking about feelings of depression and suicidal thoughts that he has experienced since Tina’s disappearance, Mr Satchwell said: “Pretty much I’m alone most of the time…I have felt depressed.”

Mr Satchwell did not contact the gardaí about Tina’s disappearance until four days after she left their home for the last time.

He said that he has struggled with his decision and that he has questioned it since.

[quote]I question the way I handled it, obviously. Was I right? Was I wrong? My doctor says ‘I think you were right to wait the four days…give her time’. I don’t know if at some time Tina’s been in to him and sat down and talked to him.[/quote]

Neil asked about some of the decisions that Mr Satchwell made in the hours after Tina left their home including why he did not think to phone Tina’s best friend.

Mr Satchwell said that Tina did not have her friend’s number stored in her phone.

He said that the pair would meet almost daily and so would never call each other.

According to Mr Satchwell, this friend has said that she believes that Tina is alive and living in the UK.

He said that he does not think that Tina would have done anything to harm herself, saying that she “loved herself too much”.

Mr Satchwell said that he lives in hope that Tina will return home one day and that he would not be angry with her.

He said that if he did not have that hope, he would have nothing left.

During the interview, Neil returned to a previous interview when Mr Satchwell said that he would be willing to take a lie detector test and said that there was a booking but the offer was declined.

“I’ve had no sleep in a week…I need a rest I need a break,” Mr Satchwell said.

He explained that he had also promised “another person in the media” that if he took a lie detector test it would be with them.

