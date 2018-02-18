Rising construction costs force Irish I.T to raise student accommodation prices

18 February 2018

Dublin Institute of Technology is set to charge students €215 a week to live on its new Grangegorman campus.

High construction costs are being blamed for the substantial accommodation fees, according to the Sunday Times.

The new campus, which opens next year, will house more than 2,000 students.

The Irish Universities Association says that the cost of developing one-student bedrooms currently stands at €140,000, which is up €40,000 since 2016.

