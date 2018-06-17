RNLI lifeboat assists lone sailor to safety

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat has successfully assisted a yacht with engine trouble off West Cork coast this morning.

The lifeboat was put on standby yesterday evening when a yacht 85 miles south west of Bere Island requested assistance from Valentia Coastguard Radio.

The 15 metre yacht with one person onboard had left the Netherlands and was commencing its transatlantic voyage when it experienced difficulty with its propellor.

In storm-force conditions, the sailor decided to turn back and head for Castletown under sail.

The Castletownbere lifeboat was launched at 10.15am this morning and located the stricken vessel five miles south west of Ardnakinna lighthouse at 10.35am.

The boat was successfully taken under tow and berthed at Castletownbere pier at 12.20pm this afternoon.

The sailor expressed his sincere thanks to the crew for assistance.

– Digital Desk

