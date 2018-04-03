Road closure following single vehicle crash in Co. Waterford

03 April 2018

Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the back road between Dunmore East and Tramore.

The single vehicle crash happened at Kilmacleague West.

The road has been closed from the Airport road junction to Quillia and will remain closed until approximately 7pm, 3rd April 2018.

Two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

#WATERFORD: Tramore/Dunmore East Rd (R685) closed due to a collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 3, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss