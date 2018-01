Road collision on Waterford – New Ross Road

30 January 2018

There are reports of a road traffic accident in County Wexford.

It’s believed the incident involved two cars on the N25 Waterford to New Ross road near the Rhuglenn.

Gardai are reporting that there are no serious injuries.

Motorists can expect heavy tailbacks and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene.

