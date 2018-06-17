CEO of the Road Safety Authority has expressed concern in the number of deaths on Irish roads since the beginning of the month.

14 lives have been lost so far this June.

Moya Murdock, the CEO of the Road Safety Authority says that’s a matter of national concern.

“It’s been a dreadful month so far but summer months can bring a disimprovement in road safety. People are out of their comfort zone, they’re doing different things, they’re on different roads.”

“It should be a holiday time, people should be out there enjoying the good weather and long evenings.”

“We’re urging everybody to be responsible, take responsibility for their own behaviour.

“Make sure they don’t cause death or injury to anyone out there.

– Digital Desk

