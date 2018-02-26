Donald Trump has claimed he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

“You don’t know until you’re tested but I think I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” the president said at a White House meeting.

He again found fault with the officers who did not stop the gunman who carried out the massacre. “They really weren’t exactly Medal of Honour winners,” he added.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Mr Trump solicited input from the state chief executives during meetings at the White House. The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

“Our nation is heartbroken. We continue to mourn the loss of so many precious and innocent young lives,” Mr Trump said during a meeting with 39 governors. “But we’ll turn our grief into action. We have to have action.”

Seventeen students and teachers were killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, sparking a public outcry for new gun-control measures as well as action to improve school safety.

Conferring with governors, Mr Trump said his calls for the arming of teachers was not a universal one, instead likening it to taking advantage of educators with athletic talents to provide additional protection within schools.

“The headline was Trump wants all teachers to have guns. Trump wants teachers to have guns. I don’t want teachers to have guns,” the president said. “I want highly trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting.”

“In addition to securing our schools, we’re also implementing a strategy to secure our streets. We want our kids to be safe everywhere they go, whether they’re in a classroom, walking home from school, or just outside playing with their friends.” pic.twitter.com/8gVMxEJ8Nq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 26, 2018

The president pointed to a number of ideas he has floated since the shooting, including improving background checks for gun purchases, arming educators, reopening mental institutions and banning bump-stock devices like the one used during the shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

He has also suggested raising the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons along with paying teachers bonuses for carrying concealed weapons as a way of warding off potential shooters.

Washington governor Jay Inslee, one of two Democrats to address Mr Trump publicly, expressed his concerns over arming teachers as a way to respond to the school shootings. “We need a little less tweeting, a little more listening,” he said.

Mr Trump defended the proposal, saying he believes “retribution” is the only way to prevent more school shootings.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the White House. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During the 75-minute event, he called on Florida governor Rick Scott to outline the steps he is taking to respond to the shooting in Florida. Mr Scott said he plans to increase funding to protect schools and to tighten gun restrictions on those with mental health issues.

The president renewed his criticism of former Broward County Sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson as the officer’s lawyer said accusations that he was unprofessional and cowardly during the shooting were untrue.

Lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo said the school resource officer did not enter the high school because it sounded like the shooting was happening outside the building.

The president told the governors: “Look at Peterson. Look what he did in Broward where he thought he was probably a brave guy, but he wasn’t a brave guy under pressure. He choked and other people choked.”

Mr Trump said he had lunch over the weekend with key leaders of the National Rifle Association, including Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox, and said the NRA officials “want to do something” to address the issue.

He said there is “no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me”, but there is a need to boost background checks and ensure that a “sicko” is unable to get a gun.

“Don’t worry about the NRA,” Mr Trump said. “They’re on our side.”

– PA

