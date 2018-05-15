This year’s Run For Life takes place on Sunday, October 14th.
The event, which is now in its 10th year, raises for funds for the Solas Cancer Support Centre.
Solas supports people affected by cancer, their families and carers in Waterford and the South East.
Speaking today was service user, Marie Ryan from Duncannon, she said that the Solas Centre was a piece of “heaven” for her, saying:
“It was there for my sister and my mother who availed of the services in the centre, but most of all it was the peace and tranquility that I experienced while receiving my treatment here.”