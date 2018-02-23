Savills Ireland unveil plans for redevelopment of Dublin city ESB site

Plans for the redevelopment of a major ESB site in Dublin city have been unveiled.

The Merrion Square Office Development is made up of 12,500 square metres of office space.

Savills Ireland say 500 jobs will be created during the construction, which is due for completion in the spring of 2020.

The redevelopment of ESB’s site on Fitzwilliam Street Lower is effectively an entire city block.

It was given the green light by An Bord Pleanala in late 2015.

PJ Hegarty’s were appointed as the main contractors in 2017 and have now cleared the site with excavations beginning on basement construction.

The project will involve the retention and refurbishment of a number of protected Georgian structures, and the construction of the two new seven-storey office blocks.

A proposed courtyard leading to the street. Pic: Savills Ireland

The ESB will occupy one block for its new head office, ‘Fitzwilliam 27’, which will be approximately 13,500sq m and will house over 1,300 staff.

The adjacent block, ‘Fitzwilliam 28’ is to be offered to the market.

Property advisors, Savills and Bannon, have been appointed to secure tenants and will quote a rent of €619 psm based on a single tenancy.

A proposed roof terrace. Pic: Savills Ireland

ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty said: “Today marks another key milestone in this project and I know that the new building will create a modern, sustainable and innovative office space which will reduce carbon emissions, as well as deliver an attractive commercial property in Dublin’s historical Georgian Quarter.”

A proposed reception area. Pic: Savills Ireland

Share it:













Don't Miss