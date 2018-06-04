School in the region celebrate summer in style

04 June 2018

For students across the region, (apart from those sitting State Examinations in the coming weeks-sorry guys) it’s a time for celebration with summer shining in through our windows.

This group of students from Mount Sion CBS Secondary School celebrated with this class medley sing-song:

Well done to everyone for making it to the end of the year. This is the kind of euphoria we're all feeling tonight ( unless you're in third year, sixth year or a parent😉) Mr Doherty said he closed his eyes passing the library while the lads were singing and felt he was at a musical festival in Notting Hill. We need to all get to Notting Hill if that's the case! It was a great school year, thanks to everyone for being part of our journey.P.S. just to add, Billy Murphy(aka Christopher Halligan) can't even play guitar Posted by Mount Sion CBS Secondary School on Friday, June 1, 2018

Mount Sion’s choir previously won silver in their category at the international choral festival in Prague earlier this year.

Well done to the guys for serenading us into the summer!

Share it:













Don't Miss