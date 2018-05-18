Schools to get additional 800 Special Needs Assistants from September, Education Minister confirms

18 May 2018

Education Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed schools will get 800 additional Special Needs Assistants from September.

An extra 140 will be allocated by the end of this year.

Richard Bruton says the Government wants to ensure that children with special educational needs are given every opportunity to fulfil their full potential.

He says the extra staff mean that every child who needs SNA support, will receive it.

