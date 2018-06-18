Primary schools are being urged to remind children about farm safety before they break for the summer.

Farms remain the only workplace in Ireland where children still continue to die.

23 children have died in farm accidents in the past decade, 11% of all farm fatalities in that period.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Primary School Principals Network are warning that summers are a particularly high-risk time.

“Farm safety is an explicit topic in the SPHE curriculum at primary level,” said Joanne Harmon, education manager with the HSA.

“Schools can make a real difference by empowering children to raise their own awareness of farm hazards and encouraging them to bring the safety message home to parents and grandparents.”

Teachers and farmers can find a number of resources on the HSA website to help communicate the farm safety message to children.

