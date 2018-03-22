The search for a missing Tipperary teenager has now entered its 5th day.

14-year-old Elisha Gault has been missing since March 17th.

She is described as being approximately 5 10′ in height with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

There are no details of what Elisha was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone who has seen Elisha or can assist in locating her is asked to contact Gardaí.

On the scene in Carrick-On-Suir as rescue services enter the 5th day of the search for 14-year-old Elisha Gault missing since St. Patrick’s Day #BeatNews pic.twitter.com/cTn4YpMgAT — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) March 22, 2018

