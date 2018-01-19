The winner of last Saturday’s €4.4m Lotto jackpot has still not made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford, Co Donegal.

National Lottery CEO appealed to all ticket players in Donegal and the border area to check their tickets.

“It is still early days but one week on from the Lotto draw and the ticketholder has yet to make contact with us. Again we are appealing for all of our players in Donegal, and the border area, to check their tickets,” he said.

“There is a strong possibility that the ticketholder already knows they have won the €4.4 million but for whatever reason are taking their time to come in and claim their prize. They could be getting financial advice or letting it all sink in or they could have even gone on holiday straight away – all of which has happened before with past winners”.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw that night were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 6.

Store owner Austin Daly said “between 40% and 50% t of our business is from over the border in Co. Tyrone so you never know. We have a lot of passing traffic here as well as a good local trade. So who knows?”

