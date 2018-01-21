The family of a young Irishman missing in Austria has turned to social media for help.

A picture of Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath is being circulated on Facebook with an appeal for anyone with information, to get in touch with either the Irish or Austrian authorities.

The 21 year old was last seen in Vienna in the early hours of Friday morning.

Katharina Weinmann is covering the search for Austrian TV Station O.R.F.

She said Ross had travelled to Vienna with friends but got separated after a night out.

