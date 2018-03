The main Enniscorthy to Bunclody road at Clohamon is closed for the foreseeable future.

This is due to a serious collision.

The multiple-vehicle incident happened at approximately 11 AM.

#WEXFORD The N80 is closed at Bunclody. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 29, 2018

It’s unknown yet if there are any injuries.

Gardaí say it will be a number of hours before the road reopens.

Diversions are in place.

