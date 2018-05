Serious injuries after multi-vehicle collision in County Wexford

22 May 2018

A number of people have been injured in a crash in County Wexford.

The multi-vehicle collision happened in the Scarawalsh area of Enniscorthy at around midday today.

Gardai say two of the injured taken to hospital are in a serious condition.

Part of the N11 Enniscorthy to Dublin Road is closed to traffic, and witnesses are being asked to contact Gardai.

Gardai say they hope to have the road reopened in the next hour.

