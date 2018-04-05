Gardai have confirmed that seven drivers have been caught going at least over 40km/hr or more in a 100km/hr zone.

One of those includes a van that was going 171 km/hr on the Waterford Bypass.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit: Speed checkpoint on the

Waterford Bypass a 100km/hr zone. 7 drivers detected exceeding the limit by

40km/hr or more, including these three vehicles. Van detected at 171 km/hr .

All drivers to receive FCNs #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/W9hpu3p62z — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 5, 2018

All the drivers in question received Fixed Charge Notices.

