Gardai have confirmed that seven drivers have been caught going at least over 40km/hr or more in a 100km/hr zone.
One of those includes a van that was going 171 km/hr on the Waterford Bypass.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit: Speed checkpoint on the
Waterford Bypass a 100km/hr zone. 7 drivers detected exceeding the limit by
40km/hr or more, including these three vehicles. Van detected at 171 km/hr .
All drivers to receive FCNs #ArriveAlive
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 5, 2018
All the drivers in question received Fixed Charge Notices.