Seven teenagers have been rescued this afternoon from Sandymount Strand in Dublin.

Seven teenagers became stranded on the beach when they were surrounded by water, while out walking.

The ncident occurred just after 2.20pm this afternoon when the Dun Laoghaire RNLI was called to the scene at Sandymount Strand.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 2.24pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard after one of the students from the group raised the alarm.

They were found dry, safe and well on a sandbank but had got into difficulty when caught by an incoming tide.

The teenagers were safely taken onboard the lifeboat while the Coastguard helicopter hovered overhead.

It made its way back to the lifeboat station escorted by the chopper.

As the weather picks up and as we begin the Easter holidays, the RNLI remind everyone to enjoy themselves but to always respect the water.

Check the weather conditions and tide times before planning your activity and if you do get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

