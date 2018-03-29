Several people brought to hospital after 12-car collision

29 March 2018

A number of people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a multi-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

Twelve cars were involved in the incident, which happened on the M6 between the Ballinasloe exits of Junction 14 and Junction 15.

That section of the motorway was closed for a time, but has now re-opened.

A number of people were brought to Portiuncula Hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Hail showers in many places and more rain and hail showers forecast this weekend. Numerous crashes reported on many motorways this evening M7 M6 etc. Please reduce speed and slow down. Drive to local conditions . pic.twitter.com/myIi3gf7zU — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 29, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss