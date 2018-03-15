A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed several people were killed.

“I’m shaking” Eyewitness videos show the scene at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, moments after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a roadway. https://t.co/q1ov3VchPl pic.twitter.com/O62pEZnLwZ — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2018

The 950-ton span fell this afternoon at the US university’s main Miami-area campus.

The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end. The $14.2 m bridge was only installed on Saturday.

Video showed vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

Witnesses to the pedestrian bridge collapse on Florida International University Miami campus say they "didn't hear anything, didn't see anything, it just fell." https://t.co/3kekuhfTgx pic.twitter.com/pofrpR7U94 — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2018

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida Intl. University in Miami. Here's what we know so far: – There are several fatalities, authorities say

– Vehicles are crushed underneath

– No cause has been determined yet

– The bridge was installed Saturday https://t.co/T2CR77kdqw pic.twitter.com/auXNKnkvpG — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

More information to follow…

– Press Association

