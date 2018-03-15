A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed several people were killed.

The 950-ton span fell this afternoon at the US university’s main Miami-area campus.

The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end. The $14.2 m bridge was only installed on Saturday.

Video showed vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

More information to follow…

– Press Association

