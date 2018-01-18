The Transport minister Shane Ross has denied allegations from some TDs that his drink driving legislation is “an attack on rural Ireland”.

The Road Traffic Bill came under fire from a number of deputies in last night’s Dáil debate.

The bill includes automatic bans for those caught driving over the limit.

There were stormy scenes as Minister Ross defended the legislation, when he told the Dáil last night: “There is absolutely no impetus, no direction or no interest on my part in attacking rural Ireland.”

Share it:













Don't Miss