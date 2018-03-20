Three people are in hospital after a school shooting in the American state of Maryland.

A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

According to the school’s website, the campus is on lockdown.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene.

According to CNN, there have been 16 confirmed school shootings this year in the US prior to today.

Video shows police officers responding to shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland. “The event is contained,” according to the school district. https://t.co/p6ZPCw44RZ pic.twitter.com/m9TMfrSjyi — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2018

