The shop where the €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold has been revealed

04 January 2018

A small independent newsagent in north county Dublin sold last Friday’s winning EuroMillions ticket.

The €38.9 million ticket was bought in The Village Shop in Malahide.

The winner, who wishes to remain private, has made contact with the National Lottery and is currently getting financial and legal advice.

 

