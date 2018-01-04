The shop where the €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold has been revealed

04 January 2018

A small independent newsagent in north county Dublin sold last Friday’s winning EuroMillions ticket.

The €38.9 million ticket was bought in The Village Shop in Malahide.

Revealed: The Village shop in Malahide Co.Dublin sells the €38.9 Million #EuroMillions ticket!Congrats to all involved in the winning store🎉 pic.twitter.com/INSqRZ7XrM — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 4, 2018

The winner, who wishes to remain private, has made contact with the National Lottery and is currently getting financial and legal advice.

