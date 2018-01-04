The owner of the shop which sold the winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket says she is delighted for the player.

The lucky punter bought the ticket in the village shop in Malahide, north county Dublin last Friday.

They have made contact with the National Lottery and should be able to collect their cheque by the end of the week.

Store owner, Amy Cong says she hopes it is a local.

She said: “This is unbelievable. I am delighted for the winner and the area. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would sell a big winning jackpot ticket.”

Ms Cong who is originally from the Shandong province of Eastern China has lived in Ireland for over 20 years and has been running the shop in the Malahide Shopping centre with her husband Ken since 2013.

“This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers. We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket. We had absolutely no idea! There is an amazing buzz here today. We have no idea who the lucky winner is but we wish them the best of luck in the future.”

“My husband and I have been running the Village Shop for over five years now but we’ve never experienced anything like this. At the moment, we have just one employee working in the shop but today’s exciting announcement could make us a whole lot busier in the coming months as one of Ireland’s lucky Euromillions winning retailers,” she said.

