The Health Minister Simon Harris says they will follow the advice of the Attorney General as to what the question should be in an abortion referendum.

The Cabinet is holding a special meeting at the moment to discuss the issue.

They are expected to approve the holding of a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment this evening.

Minister Harris says they are taking legal advice on what question should be put to the people.

He said: “It’s simply a question as to whether it brings greater legal certainty to put in an enabling provision that points out that the Oireachtas can legislate in this area.

“In some regards that’s stating the obvious, of course it’s the Oireachtas that legislates, who else legislates other than the Oireachtas?

“But we’ll have to take very clear legal advice from the Attorney General and I think it would be prudent and important for the Government to follow the Attorney General’s advice.”

However, Labour TD Alan Kelly says whatever advice the Attorney General gives, it should be made public.

Mr Kelly said: “We’d need to see the wording on that, obviously we’re very supportive of the referendum and of the committee’s recommendation, so we’d need to see the wording.

“But because it’s such an extraordinary situation, we believe that the advice that the Government are taking on this probably needs to be published to give confidence that it is the right decision because there would be an alternative view to what the committee got.

“And obviously that would breed concern, so we think it should be published.”

