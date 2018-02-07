Gardaí have confirmed that a single vehicle collision has taken place in South Tipperary.

The incident has taken place on the main N24 Limerick to Waterford Rd at Lacken, Kilshane.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Those travelling from Tipp town to Bansha will be diverted through Ballyglass.

People travelling in the opposite direction will be diverted through Fawnagown.

Drivers commuting to Clonmel and Waterford are asked to travel on the N74.

Gardai say that the road will remain closed for the next three hours or more.

