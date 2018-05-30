The Government has been accused by Sinn Féin of inaction in tackling rising rents in student accommodation.

The party has tabled a bill that would bring student accommodation into line with the regulations in rent pressure zones.

It follows an outcry from students in DCU and NUI Galway over major rent increases.

The Government is not opposing the bill but is warning of constitutional problems.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin O’Broin says the solution is simple.

He said: “Amend the residential tenancy act to ensure that student licenses are included in the definition of a tenancy.

“Give students access to the rent pressure zone legislation, and give both landlords and tenants access to the Residential Tenancy Board for dispute resolution.”

