The sister of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested yesterday for bringing a knife to her South Carolina school.

Morgan Roof, 18, was charged with being in possession of marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife at A.C. Flora High School.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that Roof had also made a social media post on Snapchat which caused alarm to the student body.

Morgan Roof, sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, arrested after making threats to students who walked out today. She was charged with possession of marijuana and weapon on school grounds. pic.twitter.com/On9HFPd6Nu — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 15, 2018

Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement that no students were harmed as a result of this incident.

Two other students were arrested at the school on Tuesday after a gun was found on campus. School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school’s Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out of class as part of a national protest calling for gun reform.

AC Flora eFormation – A Letter From Principal Childs – https://t.co/oZifzHEgmT — AC Flora High School (@acflorahigh) March 14, 2018

Ms Roof was taken to the Richland County Detention Center where her bond was set at $5,000 and she was screened for a public defender.

Her brother, Dylann Roof, was sentenced to death last year for killing nine parishioners attending a Bible study in a Charleston church in 2015.

#BREAKING: @RCSD tells me the sister of Dylann Roof, Morgan Roof, was arrested A.C. Flora today for “being in possession of marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife. Roof had also made a social media post on Snapchat which caused alarm to the student body.” #sctweets @wis10 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 15, 2018

