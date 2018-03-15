The sister of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested yesterday for bringing a knife to her South Carolina school.

Morgan Roof, 18, was charged with being in possession of marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife at A.C. Flora High School.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that Roof had also made a social media post on Snapchat which caused alarm to the student body.

Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement that no students were harmed as a result of this incident.

Two other students were arrested at the school on Tuesday after a gun was found on campus. School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school’s Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out of class as part of a national protest calling for gun reform.

Ms Roof was taken to the Richland County Detention Center where her bond was set at $5,000 and she was screened for a public defender.

Her brother, Dylann Roof, was sentenced to death last year for killing nine parishioners attending a Bible study in a Charleston church in 2015.

