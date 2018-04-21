A small pleasure boat with five people on board has been rescued off Dublin’s Howth Head.

The alarm was raised this afternoon when the craft broke down and started taking on water off the Bailey Lighthouse.

All five people on board were transferred to an Irish Coast Guard boat, which was on the scene within minutes.

Howth Coast Guard’s Fergus Cooney says other people on the water played a great role.

He said: “Thank you to the St Bridget, which is the Dublin Bay cruise ship which was the craft that reported the boat in trouble in the first place and actually monitored it until the Coast Guard arrived.

“If people do see someone in trouble on the water, on the cliffs or anywhere on the coast, dial 112 or 999 and ask for the coast guard.”

With the much welcome good weather the Irish Coast Guard remind people who are doing activities on or near the water to have a plan before they set off.

STAY AFLOAT – wear a Life Jacket. STAY in CONTACT – Flare, PLB (Personal Locator Beacon), VHF Radio, Whistle #irishcoastguard pic.twitter.com/2tZZrPNath — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) April 20, 2018

