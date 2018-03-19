Warnings of ice on the roads will continue this morning as people start the journey home after the bank holiday.

Snow and ice have caused dangerous driving conditions in places after the weekend cold-snap.

The RSA’s Brian Farrell is urging drivers to be cautious.

“The message again is around fatigue and taking your time. Plan breaks on your journey if you’re coming home today,” he said.

[quote]Remember that ourselves and Applegreen are giving away free cups of coffee between 2pm and 8pm for drivers who are heading home to combat fatigue because one-in-five collisions that happen on our roads are related to tired driving.[/quote]

