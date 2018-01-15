Met Éireann is warning that there could be snow in parts of the country this week.

A polar air mass is set to bring wintry showers and there is a risk of flooding on Atlantic coasts.

Forecasters say there could be a “potentially disruptive period of weather” on Wednesday.

“Inland areas of Ulster and Connacht will be most likely to see falls of snow and particularly over the high ground,” Meteorologist Mathew Martin explains.

“But all areas could see a little bit of falling sleet or snow but probably not too much to worry about.”

