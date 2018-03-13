Forget rain, it looks like it could snow on the parade.

Met Eireann is forecasting snow showers on St Patrick’s Day with temperatures dropping significantly over the weekend.

However, it will not be a return to the blizzard conditions experienced earlier this month.

Forecaster Liz Gavin says the east and south of the country will bear the brunt.

She said: “As we head towards the weekend, it is looking like very cold conditions are going to extend across the country for Saturday and Sunday.

“There is the likelihood of a few snow showers, particularly along the east and south of the country for the weekend.”

The forecasters have also issued a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for tomorrow in Munster and Leinster.

They predict very wet and windy weather for the day.

