Only two dozen people in the country have availed of a new social welfare scheme designed specifically for artists.

The pilot project allows self-employed professional artists to claim the dole for the first time.

They are also given 12 months before they have to join the so-called ‘activation process’ which proves they are making an effort to find work.

Jo Mangan, Chair of The National Campaign for the Arts, and Director of the Carlow Arts Festival, says the scheme is badly needed.

She said: “The majority of people working in the arts earn less than €10,000 in a year.

“We are talking about people who are struggling to get by, we’re talking about the people who are making the most impact in terms of promoting our country internationally.

“Folks that you might see on your soap operas are the very people who two-thirds of the time are out of work.”

Share it:













Don't Miss