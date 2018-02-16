A leading children’s advocate is calling for analysis of why teens are being sent to Oberstown Detention Campus.

It comes after a judge was forced to grant bail to an out-of-control teen for the second time in less than a week, because the centre was full.

The 16-year-old faces trial in connection with the violent raids of two convenience stores.

Solicitor and childcare specialist, Catherine Ghent, says it is possible minors are being sent to Oberstown for less serious breaches of bail conditions.

She said: “For example they have to get to school every morning where they may be living in a house with addiction, where there is no-one to get them up – everyone knows it’s hard to get teenagers up anyway.

“They may be sent to Obertstown, to shock them, but I suppose with that then you have to look at was that condition realistic in the first place?

“And then should that child be on remand in the institution and therefore taking up a bed for another person?”

Share it:













Don't Miss