A Wicklow-based company has created 187 new jobs, with people needed across the country.

Energy services company Crowley Carbon is expanding its workforce, with over half of the jobs being made available at its Powerscourt facility, as well as a small number in Kilkenny.

The jobs, which were announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this afternoon, come on stream over the next three years.

I’m in beautiful county Wicklow this afternoon to announce 187 new high quality jobs at @crowleycarbon in Powerscourt House. The company can probably boast the best office views in the country! pic.twitter.com/xzmgSneYCL — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) June 9, 2018

