There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €5.6m.

The winning ticket was sold in Cork, according to a National Lottery spokesperson.

It is not known yet as to whether the ticket belongs to a syndicate or a single person.

The retailer will be contacted in the morning before the exact location of the sale will be announced.

The winning numbers were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35, 40 and the bonus number was 36.

Share it:













Don't Miss