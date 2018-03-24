Someone in Ireland is quarter of a million euro richer this morning; Check your tickets

An Irish Euromillions player is waking up today over a quarter of a million euro richer.

The winning ticket which was bought online is worth just over €256,000.

The National Lottery are appealing to all of their online players to check their tickets.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of over €37m which now rolls over to an estimated €50m next Tuesday.

A spokesperson said:

[quote]It is fantastic to see another significant online winner just a month after an online syndicate won the €7.1 million Lotto jackpot in February. We are now appealing to all of our online players to check their tickets to see if they more than a quarter of a million better off![/quote]

“If you are the lucky winner, be sure contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

Share it:













Don't Miss