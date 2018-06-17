Someone in Wexford has scooped €2m on the Lotto

17 June 2018

This weekend’s €2,000,000 winning lotto ticket was sold in Wexford.

It was sold at the Mace Burrows Store in Kilmore Quay.

Many of the 300 residents have been making their way to the store to check their tickets as new spread locally this morning.

This is the second Lotto jackpot win this week, after a Cavan ticketholder scooped the €2.9 million jackpot last Wednesday evening.

National Lottery officials are urging the winners in Wexford and Cavan to make contact so arrangements can be made for them to collect their prizes.

WE HAVE A WINNER! Congratulations for the second time this week, the Jackpot has been won! 🙌 A player in #Wexford has matched all six numbers on tonight’s #Lotto draw scooping the €2 MILLION Guaranteed Jackpot. 🎉🎉🎉 Players can check the tickets here: https://t.co/t3MuVgO4AM pic.twitter.com/LP3KmuqRsx — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 16, 2018

