A South East Credit Union has issued a warning tonight of a new scam that is circulating.

In a statement on Twitter, Gorey Credit Union has advised its members that a bogus email is circulating nationally, purporting to be from ‘The Credit Union’.

The subject line in the email says “Change of password immediately required.”

It then asks recipients to click on a link to update their network credentials.

Gorey Credit Union warns that this is a phishing scam and anyone who receives the email should delete it immediately.

They remind members that they should never click on links in emails if they are suspicious and should instead contact their local credit union.

We have been advised that a bogus email is circulating Nationally, purporting to be from 'The Credit Union', is in circulation. The email, with a subject of ‘Change of Password immediately required’, asks recipients to click on a link to update their network credentials. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nanikqTc5c — Gorey Credit Union (@Gorey_CU) January 12, 2018

Please note this is a phishing scam. If you are in receipt of the email, please delete it immediately. NEVER click on links in emails if you are suspicious. If you are ever in doubt, call us first. 2/2. pic.twitter.com/Gx6cogOTqb — Gorey Credit Union (@Gorey_CU) January 12, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss