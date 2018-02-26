Spice bag crips? Tayto is letting us decide its new flavour

STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING IMMEDIATELY – Tayto needs our help!

And as Irish citizens, it is our constitution to help them out in any way we possibly can (Ok, it’s obviously not, but it might as well be).

For the last while, Mr. Tayto has been in the kitchen developing a selection of new Irish-inspired flavours and now he wants us to decide which one will make the cut.

The new flavours include;

Spice Bag

Sunday Roast

Breakfast Roll

Curry sauce

Want to taste these flavours for yourself before you vote? Join Mr. Tayto as he takes his new flavour roadshow around Ireland over the next two weeks.

To follow the journey, keep an eye out on Mr. Tayto’s social media channels or the tag #TaytoFlavour for regular updates and location details.

If you already like the sound of anything above, you can vote https://taytocrisps.ie/votenow.

The winning flavour will launch as a limited edition later this year.

