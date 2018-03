St Patrick’s Day: The world goes green for Ireland’s national celebration

17 March 2018

Tourism Ireland says around 290 iconic landmarks in 48 countries around the world will be illuminated in green over the weekend.

It comes as part of their annual Global Greening campaign to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick.

Here’s a selection, so far, with more to come as the day goes on.

FRANCE

THE NETHERLANDS

NEW ZEALAND

Share it:













Don't Miss