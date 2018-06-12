Stage times for Taylor Swift’s gigs at Croke Park revealed

12 June 2018

Stage times for Taylor Swift’s 2 concerts at Croke Park this Friday and Saturday have been revealed.

Gates open at 5:45 PM with Charlie XCX on stage at 6:30 PM.

Camila Cabello will perform at 7:15 PM after which Taylor herself will take to the stage.

Fans are advised to take public transport and not to bring backpacks or big bags.

