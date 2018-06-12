Stage times for Taylor Swift’s gigs at Croke Park revealed

Stage times for Taylor Swift’s gigs at Croke Park revealed12 June 2018
Stage times for Taylor Swift’s 2 concerts at Croke Park this Friday and Saturday have been revealed.
Gates open at 5:45 PM with Charlie XCX on stage at 6:30 PM.
Camila Cabello will perform at 7:15 PM after which Taylor herself will take to the stage.
Fans are advised to take public transport and not to bring backpacks or big bags.
#TaylorSwift getting set up at #CrokePark
☆☆ The excitement is building ☆☆ pic.twitter.com/jRoAL7FLwv
— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) June 12, 2018