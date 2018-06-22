Teachers groups are angry that State exams will be corrected this summer by people without teaching qualifications.

They are being hired by the State Examinations Commission because of a shortage of qualified staff.

Pay rates are being blamed for the lack of interest.

Correctors get between €5 and €32 per paper.

Deputy General Secretary of the ASTI, Diarmaid de Paor, is critical but not surprised.

“I don’t this anybody would say that it was a good move,” he said.

“I don’t think the State Examinations Commission would say that it was a good move. I think they’d say it was a move they felt themselves compelled to do.

“I think it’s a very worrying development, but I also have to say it’s not a surprising development.

“We’ve been pointing out that examiners are overworked and underpaid.”

