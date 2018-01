Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange fog warning for Ireland.

Fog will be fairly widespread and most dense inland, away from coastal areas.

Orange Level Fog Warning for Ireland. Valid:Thursday 11 January 2018 03:00 to Thursday 11 January 2018 10:00https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2018

This has led to poor driving conditions.

The alert is in place until 10 AM.

