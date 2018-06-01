Status orange thunder warning issued for 16 counties

01 June 2018

A status orange thunder warning has been issued for 16 counties.

Met Eireann issued the alert for the majority of counties in Leinster, Munster and East Connaught until 10pm tonight.

Close up view of the thundery showers in Dublin and the south east.

Crosses represent lightning strikes.https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb pic.twitter.com/OiWGFhWliG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018

The warning says there will be severe thunderstorm activity in the affected areas over the next few hours.

Torrential downpours and lightning strikes are also likely.

The affected counties are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary

Here’s today’s rainfall forecast visualisation from our website https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb pic.twitter.com/fSXfidrAaz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2018

– Digital Desk

