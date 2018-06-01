Status orange thunder warning issued for 16 counties

01 June 2018

A status orange thunder warning has been issued for 16 counties.

Met Eireann issued the alert for the majority of counties in Leinster, Munster and East Connaught until 10pm tonight.

The warning says there will be severe thunderstorm activity in the affected areas over the next few hours.

Torrential downpours and lightning strikes are also likely.

The affected counties are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary

– Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss