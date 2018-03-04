Met Eireann have extended its status orange warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will now be in place until midday tomorrow.

Lying snow and ice are continuing to cause hazardous conditions – while there’s also a risk of localised flooding as river levels rise.

Most public transport services are returning to a normal schedule today.

Anyone traveling is advised to check with their service provider for the latest updates

Irish Rail is expected expected to operate on most routes with the exception of Connolly to Rosslare Europort

M3 Parkway to Clonsilla, Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh.

Meanwhile, essential works are being carried out by Irish Water across the country this morning.

They’re urging people to conserve supplies where possible, with Waterford and Cork worst affected.

Meanwhile, It’s hoped everyone will be restored to power by the end of the day.

The ESB says over 6 thousand homes, farms and businesses in Wexford are waiting to be re-connected.

Share it:













Don't Miss