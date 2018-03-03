Storm Emma: Irish Rail issue latest service update, Airports due to re-open, more than 20,000 without power

Update 12.40pm: Many rail services are still closed with intercity services not expected to resume until after 5pm at the earlierst today.

The rail operator has said that northern commuter and Belfast Enterprise have resumed, but their northside DART services will not resume until 2pm at the earliest today.

The southside DART service between Pearse and Greystones will remain closed until further notice due to renewed flooding at Salthill.

Intercity services from Dublin Heuston to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Westport/Ballina are still not running and are not expected to resume until after 5pm as lines are still being cleared of snow. Heuston commuter services are closed for the day.

Update: Cobh/Midleton services will recommence at 13:00hrs. DART services between Pearse & Howth/Malahide will reopen at 14:00hrs https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 3, 2018

They are still awaiting an update on Cork commuter services.

Update – 12.27pm: Centra and SuperValu have confirmed that most of their shops are open today.

Centra have said their Jobstown store which was damaged last night, will re-open once Gardaí have concluded their examination of the scene.

Customers for both stores should check their local retailer’s Facebook page for exact timings.

Deliveries to both retailers began at 6am this morning and they expect most stores will receive deliveries today and tomorrow.

Update – 10.33am: All airports are due to reopen although passengers are advised to check with their airline before travel, Cork Airport is aiming to re-open at 12 midday.

Bus Eireann is resuming some routes in the West, North-West and South-West – with services in eastern parts scheduled to depart from early this afternoon.

Some services have resumed in Galway, Monaghan and a very limited service is operating in Cork.

In Dublin, most Dart services are not expected to return until after midday while a number of routes will not re-open today.

The Luas will operate a limited service on the Red Line from 1pm this afternoon while the Green Line is not in operation as of yet.

Dublin Bus services will resume from midday with some disruptions to schedules.

10.14am: Storm Emma: Irish Rail issues service update, more than 20,000 without power around the country

ESB Networks say they are continuing to restore power across the country in extremely challenging conditions.

New faults are still occurring due to the extreme weather but spokesperson Paul Hand says they are making good progress.

There are power outages in Dublin this morning.

Parts of Drumcondra and Ballymun are without power on the northside and there are also outages in Harold’s Cross, Milltown and Donnybrook on the southside of the city.

Saggart is also affected in the west of the city, along with Celbridge in County Kildare.

Mr Hand said: “There remains 22,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country that are still without power. Now a lot of these would be around the south-east area, like Wexford, in particular around the Enniscorthy and Wexford Town areas.

“Since the onset of the storm, ESB Networks teams have restored power to around 125,000 customers and we are going to continue until we get every customer re-connected.”

ESB Networks staff are working through extremely challenging conditions to safely restore power to the 26,000 remaining customers without power due to #StormEmma. Please check https://t.co/hWag1LtpfF for outage info and updates, and log faults on https://t.co/57xk3OozCW #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/sQSaAYW6eU — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 2, 2018

Update: 9.54am: Many rail services are still closed but Iarnród Éireann hope to open them later today.

The rail operator has said that DART, northern commuter and Belfast Enterprise are expected to resume between midday and 2pm today.

Southside DART services will be monitored for possible flooding in early afternoon.

Enterprise will resume with the 12:35pm service from Belfast to Dublin Connolly and with the 1:20pm service from Dublin Connolly to Belfast.

Intercity services from Dublin Heuston to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Westport/Ballina are still not running as lines are still being cleared. The same goes for commuter services from Heuston.

Significant line clearance work is also ongoing on the lines from Connolly to Maynooth and Heuston to Kildare.

Service outlook for Saturday 3rd March – further update expected by 11.30hrs. Significant clearance work ongoing between Heuston and Kildare and between Connolly and Maynooth #BeastFromTheEast https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 pic.twitter.com/58hGhcW6if — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 3, 2018

They are also clearing rail lines for the Maynooth Commuter, Dublin Connolly to Sligo and Dublin Connolly to Maynooth services.

The Ennis to Galway service is expected to reopen around midday while Cork Commuter routes are expected to resume between midday and 2pm.

Services not expected to reopen today include:

M3 Parkway to Clonsilla

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort

Kilkenny to Waterford

Limerick Junction to Waterford and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh

7.41am:Storm Emma: Status Orange weather warning in parts of the country; thaw expected to bring floods later

Met Eireann have issued a Status Orange Snow-ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan this morning.

They expect this morning’s snowfall to bring widespread treacherous conditions due to ice.

The forecaster said rain will begin to spread from the south and this, along with the melting snow, could lead to localised flooding.

A Status Yellow Snow-ice warning is also in place for Connacht and Donegal with snow there bringing treacherous conditions.

Both weather alerts are in place until 6pm this evening.

Gardaí are advising drivers not to make any unnecessary journeys, despite the red status alert being lifted in the east of the country, as many roads remain dangerous until they are cleared of snow.

Public transport networks are expected to be back in action today, but their operations will be limited.

Bus Eireann will run services in the West and North-West but they will have no services in the South-West before 10.30am this morning.

The bus operator said their routes in eastern areas are due to start running from early afternoon.

Irish Rail won’t run trains until midday at the earliest, while the Luas won’t operate in the morning.

Dublin Bus also won’t be back in action until 12 midday, but that will depend on road conditions.

All airports are due to reopen, but Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled some early morning flights and passengers are advised to check their websites.

.@DublinAirport is open & operational. Flight operations will resume today. Some airlines have cancelled services and there may be delays to others. Please check with your airline for latest flight information before coming to the airport. #Beastfromtheeast #Stormemma #snow pic.twitter.com/d8RjV01z5t — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

Around 260 stranded passengers have spent a second night at Dublin airport before flights resume.

Some post offices will remain closed this morning due to the bad weather.

Post offices in areas affected by the orange and yellow weather alerts are expected to remain closed.

An Post says it will aim to open “as many post offices as possible” around the country and will update details on their website and through social media.

The Coast Guard and the RNLI are again warning people to be aware of high tides and heavy seas this weekend.

It follows an incident yesterday, where passers-by pulled a swimmer to safety from stormy seas at Sandycove in Dublin.

